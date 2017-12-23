Enjoy responsibly
Do not drink and drive
The police last night launched a video encouraging people to act responsibly especially over the holidays... refraining from drinking and driving.
It is one of a number of campaigns taking place by different groups all over the country.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.