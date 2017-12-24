The Mellieħa International Christmas Festival will be held today, tomorrow and on December 27 and 28.

The event will open this morning with a children’s party at Mellieħa primary school, featuring games, face painting, balloon modelling, singalongs and a visit by Father Christmas. This evening, the Voca Gospel Choir and Band will perform a Christmas concert at Manikata church.

Tomorrow morning, Benny and Tonia and the Future Voices Childrens Choir will perform an activity for the elderly at Dar ta’ l-Anzjani Madonna tal-Mellieħa.

In the evening, the MUSEUM Society of Mellieħa will hold its traditional Christmas Eve procession with Baby Jesus. The Imperial Band Club will later perform a concert in the parish square.

After the concert, Midnight Mass, animated by Maria Bambina Choral and Orchestral Society, will be celebrated in the parish church.

On December 27 and 28, there will be international parades and shows on Mellieħa’s main streets by over 150 participants, including La Vittoria Band Club, the Big Friends Guggen Musik Band, the Marsa Scouts Bagpipes and Drums, the Wallace Bagpipes and Drums, the Artemocion Dance Studio and Valentine Dancers, as well as Father Christmas.

Participants from Italy include The Majorettes of Casperia, Associazione Musicale V. Bellini – Città di Calatabiano, I Cariddi Folk Group, I Fanfara Bersaglieri dell’Etna, the Gruppo Sbandieratori and Musici Leoni Reali.

The activities on December 27 will conclude at Misraħ iż-Żjara tal-Papa and those on December 28 in Ġorġ Borg Olivier Street and Mellieħa parish square.

Throughout the festival there will be stalls selling food and drinks synonymous with the festive season.

The festival will be held today, tomorrow and on December 27 and 28, with activities reaching their peak from 7 to 11pm. Admission to all events is free. The festival is organised by the Mellieħa local council with the support of the Department for Local Government, the Malta Tourism Authority, Valletta 2018 Foundation, North Region and the Malta Christmas Festival.