Saturday, December 23, 2017, 12:07

Comedy Knights: 5how Me the Funny!

The protagonists of 5how Me the Funny!

The Comedy Knights will perform their fifth show, entitled 5how Me the Funny!, at the Salesian Theatre, Sliema, on December 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and January 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 at 8pm. For tickets, visit www.ticketline.com.mt.

