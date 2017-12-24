Comedy Knights: 5how Me the Funny!
The Comedy Knights will perform their fifth show, entitled 5how Me the Funny!, at the Salesian Theatre, Sliema, on December 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and January 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 at 8pm. For tickets, visit www.ticketline.com.mt.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.