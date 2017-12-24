Celebrations in the capital
Arts Council Malta and Festivals Malta are again organising a number of Christmas activities. These include the national crib competition which has attracted a large number of participants and Milied Flimkien, which will be held today and tomorrow in Freedom Square, Valletta.
Today
The programme of events will start at 4.45pm with a concert by the Armed Forces of Malta Band in Freedom Square.
The band, under the direction of Warrant Officer 1 Johnathan Borg, will play a number of Christmas melodies and other popular pieces.
At around 5pm, members of the MUSEUM Society will lead the traditional procession with Baby Jesus from Castille Place, passing through Merchants Street and Republic Street.
Christmas messages by the Maltese authorities – the Opposition leader, the Archbishop, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Prime Minister and the President – will follow the AFM concert. A programme of Christmas songs will then be performed by the youngest members of the MUSEUM Society.
Tomorrow
At 10am, the Annalise Dance Studio will present a dance show in Freedom Square.
At 6.30pm, the Malta Police Force Band Annual Concert will take place in Pjazza Teatru Rjal.
This year’s concert, titled Winter Wonderland, under the direction of Senior Superintendent Anthony Cassar, will also feature the Malta Police Pipe Band and the Guest Musicians Ensemble.
Taking part in the concert will be singers Neville Refalo, Dorothy Bezzina, Roger Tirazona, Annalise Psaila, Jan Camilleri, the choir Harmonic Ensemble under the direction of Ritienne Azzopardi, and baritone Paul Zammit, a member of the Malta Police Force.
Entrance to the concert is free but but donations in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund will be appreciated.
