Announcements - 23 December, 2017

PACE. On December 21, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, NICOLINA, of Siġġiewi, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Edgar, her children Roderick, Oliver, Joseph, Anthony and Mary and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 2.30pm today, Saturday, December 23, for the Siġġiewi parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment at the Siġġiewi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza and the Jesuit missionaries would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – JOHN. Today the 39th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his son Alan and his wife Patricia, his son Adrian and his wife Sylvana and their children Suzannah and John. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BUGEJA – VINCENT. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the 16th anniversary of his passing to a better life. So sadly missed by his wife Frances, daughters Katya and Karen and grandchildren. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul.

You left us beautiful memories,

Your love is our guide,

Although we cannot see you,

You’re always at our side.

BUGEJA – Chevalier VINCENT BUGEJA. In remembrance of a dear friend on his 16th anniversary. Always in our hearts and prayers. Family Banavage.

CHETCUTI BONAVITA – JANE. On the 39th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children Joe and Noel, their respective wives Carol and Miriam, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

DE BRINCAT. Treasured memories of FRANCIS, a beloved father, today the 63rd anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Bernadette and Marcette.

DIMECH – EMMIE. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Georgina, his children Simone, Joseph and Nadia and their families. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

FARRUGIA – JOSEPH, B.Sc., BE&A, A&CE. In everlasting memory of a dearly beloved father and grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

FARRUGIA – Dr PAUL. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 26th anniversary of his death. His wife Maria, his children Karen Gianrico and Mark, in-laws and grandchildren. Eternal rest grant into him, O Lord.

GRIXTI. In loving memory of PAUL JOHN, of Broxbourne, Herts, UK who was born to eternal life on December 21, 2012. Deeply missed by his wife Pat, his children Ian and his wife Jackie, Denise and her husband Graham, his grandchildren Laura, Emma, Chloe and Tom and his surviving siblings Agatha, Renè and Rose, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PRECA – VIOLET. Cherished, treasured and unfading memories, today the 17th anniversary of her demise. Forever remembered as most loving and caring to all. Always in our hearts. Fondly remembered by her sons, daughters and their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

THOMAS – DAVID GWYNNE. 23/12/1997.

To say I miss you is an understatement.

Judith, Lita and Neville.

TORTELL – MARTIN EDWARD, 4.3.1969-23.12.2000. Everlasting and happy memories of a wonderful and beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by his dad, Stephanie, John and Hugh and all his relatives and friends. Rest in peace, dear Marty.

WELLS – JOHN. Treasured memories of our dearest father, today the 30th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always remembered by MaryAnn, George and Sylvia and their families.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Closed for Christmas holidays. Re-opens – Wednesday, January 3, 2018.