PG Group to expand its Zara operations in Malta

The board of PG Group in line with Inditex’s strategy are set to substantially expand their operations in Malta. The planning permits were last week given the green light to have the Alhambra store’s retail space increased from 2,000 to 4,400 square metres. The board has also decided to open a new Zara Home store at PAVI Shopping Complex in Qormi.

PG Group, who runs the Zara franchise operations in Malta since its introduction on the island in 2001, together with Inditex Group, owners of Zara and the world’s biggest fashion group, had agreed to the Sliema store expansion to favour the stocking and display of an ever-increasing selection of products.

The opening of the new Zara Home at PAVI Shopping Complex will be following the success story of the other outlet which opened at PAMA Shopping Mall less than a year ago.

PG Group CEO, Charles Borg said that the Sliema store will be completely regenerated into a concept store which will go beyond simply selling products.

“The store will appeal to a general sense of lifestyle and will showcase four floors of fashion featuring the latest trends in women’s, men’s and children’s fashions as well as another whole floor dedicated to Zara Home. This will be the first of its kind in Europe as Malta has been chosen to be the prototype on which Inditex will be modelling all of their other Zara stores in Europe” said Mr Borg.

Both stores will also be in line with Inditex energy-efficiency measures and will consume an average of 30 per cent less energy and half as much water compared to a conventional store.

Construction work on the Sliema store is expected to start in January and PG Group has ensured to provide for a back access for construction work not to interfere with the flow of traffic and customers. The project will however necessitate the closure of the store for a relatively short period of time in autumn to be able to connect the new floors and refurbish the existing ones. The Zara Home store in Qormi is scheduled to open in April 2018.