Watch: The damned of Dordrecht (ARTE)
Health scare in Dutch town
For 50 years American company Dupont has made Teflon in Dordrecht. Now the peaceful Dutch town is at the centre of a growing health scandal: Local residents have discovered alarming levels of the carcinogenic C8 molecule in their blood…
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.