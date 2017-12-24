X

Closing in:

Friday, December 22, 2017, 22:55

Arsenal and Liverpool share spoils in six-goal thriller

Arsenal's Jack Wilshere in action with Liverpool's Sadio Mane.

Arsenal recovered from a woeful first half display to battle back from two goals down and draw 3-3 with Liverpool on a crazy night at the Emirates Stadium on Friday.

In disarray for 45 minutes and behind to a rare headed goal by Philippe Coutinho, Arsenal looked in danger of suffering a pre-Christmas nightmare when Mohamed Salah raced away to put a rampant Liverpool 2-0 ahead in the 52nd minute.

But the hosts suddenly came alive and, unbelievably, they were ahead by the 58th minute with goals from Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil turning the game upside down.

Roberto Firmino made sure Liverpool returned north with a point, although Juergen Klopp's men would have been scratching their heads at how they allowed the game to slip out of their control.

Both sides could have snatched a winner in the closing stages but had to settle for a point which left Liverpool in fourth spot with 35 points to fifth-placed Arsenal's 34.

