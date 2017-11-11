Pharmacies open tomorrow

Empire Pharmacy Branch, 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2123 8577);

Thomas’s Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8018);

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045);

Ħerba Pharmacy, 183, Main Street, Birkirkara (92144 3406);

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);

Krypton Chemists, Ibraġ Street, Tal-Ibraġ, Swieqi (2137 0141);

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 172, Main Street, Lija (2141 4051);

Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652);

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764);

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);

Brown’s Pharmacy, No. 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740);

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529);

St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);

Make Over Pharmacy, Block A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria, (2156 6170);

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Road, Sannat (2156 4447).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow, from near the parish church in Żejtun, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.