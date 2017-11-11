X

Closing in:

Saturday, November 11, 2017, 06:16

Boyce Avenue in Malta

Boyce Avenue is an American rock band formed by brothers Alejandro Luis Manzano, Daniel Enrique Manzano and Fabian Rafael Manzano.

One of YouTube’s most-loved musical acts, Boyce Avenue, are performing live today in Valletta.

Malta will be the final stop on their Be Somebody world tour, which took them to Japan, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, the US, Canada, Belgium, France, German, Netherlands, Ireland, Scotland and England. Starting their career in 2004, the group shot to fame after several of their mellow, acoustic covers of popular songs went viral. Boyce Avenue has since racked up over 3.3 billion views on YouTube and garnered over 9.8 million fans and subscribers.

The concert is being held today at 8.30pm at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta. Tickets are available online at http://ticketline.com.mt .

