Photos of the week - Times of Malta

A man rides his motorbike on a slippery road in Cospicua on November 1. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The body of murdered blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia is carried into the church of Mosta before her funeral ceremony, on November 3. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The sons of murdered blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia, Matthew (right) and Andrew (left), carry the coffin of their mother out of the church in Mosta, on November 3, after her funeral ceremony. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The sons of murdered blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia, Matthew (right) and Andrew (left). carry the coffin of their mother out of the church in Mosta, on November 3, after her funeral ceremony. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Family members of blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia attend her funeral ceremony at Mosta Dome, on November 3. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

People gather outside the church in Mosta for the funeral ceremony of murdered blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia, on November 3. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A flag flies at half-mast over Gharghur as the funeral of murdered blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia takes place at Mosta Dome on November 3. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta and Croatia rugby teams clash in the European Conference 1 South campaign at the Hibernian’s ground in Paola on November 4. Malta won the match 56-8. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A young boy plays a game on a vintage computer at the Malta Vintage Computer Club in Attard on November 5, during its first open weekend treating the public to a display of retro games and old machines. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Two boys play an arcade machine at the Malta Vintage Computer Club in Attard on November 5. It was the first open weekend the club has hosted and the public was treated to a display of retro games and old machines. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A young visitor to the Vintage Computer Club’s open weekend in Attard on November 5, is enthralled by one of the more modern devices on display and surrounded by decades’ worth of computing history. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A banner with the Police Commissioners face on is hung on the fencing outside the Police HQ in Floriana on November 5, during the second sit-in protest organised by the Civil Society Network calling for the resignation of the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A young boy throws a paper airplane through the fence of the Police HQ during a protest organised by the Civil Society Network on November 5 in Floriana. The protestors called for the resignation of the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

People make themselves comfortable during the second sit-in protest organised by the Civil Society Network in front of the Police HQ on November 5 in Floriana. The protestors called for the resignation of the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A lady places a placard outside the Police HQ during a protest organised by the Civil Society Network on November 5 in Floriana. The protestors called for the resignation of the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Two young girls attending the sit-in protest in front of the Police HQ in Floriana on November 5, throw a paper plane with a message to the Police Commissioner, who is clinging to his position. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Two ladies place placards on the gates of the Police HQ in Floriana on November 5 during a sit-in protest calling for the resignation of the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A man cleans the main door of St John’s Co Cathedral in Valletta on November 7. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A cat walk’s past the outer gates of the Adolorata Cemetery on November 7. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina