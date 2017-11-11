Question time: Beating traffic together

Ian Borg, Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects

The problem of traffic congestion is one that weighs down on the country, and it certainly cannot be ignored. That is why, this summer, we embarked on over 25 projects across Malta. Most of these form part of a plan which includes a blend of short-, medium- and long-term solutions to our traffic problem.

The government has drafted a clear roadmap detailing the way ahead and illustrating what the roads of Malta will look like 10, 15 and 20 years from now. As the Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects, I believe it is my duty to consult with experts in the field as well as stakeholders, and to continuously give my input. Our roads are dynamic, and as such we must always be proactive in responding to the shifting realities being faced by our road users.

This inevitably includes immediate works which will provide short-term solutions to give some relief to those making use of our roads today. That is why we have addressed the problematic bottlenecks in Lija, Gudja and Qormi. I am aware of the fact that as the number of road users increases, the capacity of these roads will also start becoming fuller, even as they have been widened. This does not mean we should hold back from doing what we can right now.

I would like to emphasise the fact that we are by no means abandoning the idea of long-term solutions. In fact, we have been hard at work closing off the Kappara junction project while moving forward with preparations for the Marsa junction project; a three-phase journey which will transform every road user’s experience of Maltese roads.

Not only have we been pushing forward to begin work on this important link in our road network; we have also drafted a plan to upgrade the Santa Luċija roundabout nearby by building two tunnels, making the end result of the Marsa junction project more efficient while improving the quality of life of all people who make use of these important junctions.

We have spoken about the specialised Road Agency, to be set up within a year. This timeframe has been questioned by many; the reality is that an agency with an investment of €700 million cannot be set up without proper consultation, and this takes time.

Progress cannot come from a single repeated action

However, we cannot sit and wait for this process to be complete. In fact, I am pleased to note that all the work that we have done so far was carried out on a budget of €13 million, while works in 2018 will be carried out with €58 million at our disposal – imagine what we can do now.

Progress cannot come from a single repeated action; it is rather the result of a chain of actions, one reinforcing the other. Therefore, as we forge the links of this chain out of a blend of short-, medium- and long-term road projects, we must add links from the transport sector to complement this endeavour.

We need a modal shift; from the strongly-rooted dependence on the private vehicle to a plethora of alternative means. That is why we are incentivising the use of public transport, by giving this service for free to all youths between 16 and 20 years of age. We have also strengthened the ferry service connecting Valletta to Cottonera and Sliema, introducing discounts to Tallinja card holders who make use of the service.

On top of this, the government will initiate studies in order to introduce free school transport for all students attending independent and church schools as of next scholastic, while incentivising cycling and the responsible use of motorcycles, both through financial help and in our infrastructural planning.

I am aware of the recurring traffic problem; it is an evolving, dynamic thing, as our roads and our road users change and transform every single day. What I have to show in response is a list of works which have been carried out since I entered office, and a list of works in the pipeline. Traffic congestion is a problem we share; we must work together to solve it.

Marthese Portelli, Opposition spokesperson for Infrastructure, Transport and Capital Projects

A collective effort is required across the board. We all know that to address the traffic problem effectively a common sense of purpose and a change of habits and systems is required. A balance between the needs of all road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, freight operators, buses, private vehicles as well as commercial vehicles must be found.

We must keep in mind that the commuter is not the problem but the point of the service, and therefore, policy decisions need to be based on sound information and knowledge about people behaviour and people needs.

Change will not happen on its own. The problem will not be solved onits own. A coordinated and well-mapped out plan needsto be implemented

Saying that powers-that-be appear dry of any real ideas might not be exactly correct. The ideas are there but they need to be implemented. The Opposition and the government have both outlined a good number of measures for the short, the medium and also the long term.

In fact it is very encouraging to note that there is convergence on a number of measures – a good number of the initiatives originally presented by Opposition were transposed into the consultation document issued by the government.

Therefore the ideas are there, but we need to move from paper to implementation. A new mentality is required and this new mentality must start from politicians and policymakers.

We all acknowledge that the inefficiency caused by traffic is a consequence of, on the one hand, the exploding numbers of vehicles on the road, while on the other hand the dated infrastructure and poor administrative oversight.

We all know that the situation is not tenable. We all know that drastic improvement needs to take place immediately – apart from increased levels of stress and road rage, rise in traffic accidents, higher levels of pollution, the current state of traffic also threatens economic prospects.

We all acknowledge that it has become an urgent and critical issue for the quality of life for the commuter and the business operators alike.

However, change will not happen on its own. The problem will not be solved on its own. A coordinated and well-mapped out plan needs to be implemented.

At the moment mobility is operating in a fragmented environment based primarily on isolated initiatives that do not always synergise with one another. Single actions cannot be effective on their own, but a range of policy decisions, if properly coordinated, implemented and enforced, can have an appreciable positive effect in the immediate future. A number of bold decisions also need to be taken.

The solution to our traffic problem can only be achieved with the right attitude, a determined drive for systemic change, a passion for innovation, a holistic approach and a sincere collaboration across the board by all stakeholders.

I am willing to do my part.

I reiterate what I have already stated time and time over – I am willing to help the government implement the change that is required through constructive criticism, ideas and support. All of us must do our part. This is why I started off by saying that a collective effort is required.

If you would like to put any questions to the two parties in Parliament send an e-mail marked clearly Question Time to [email protected].