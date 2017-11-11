Cash-strapped Rome eyes Trevi Fountain coins
Money tossed into the fountain could enter city council budget
Rome's cash-strapped city council is to start scooping up coins tossed into the iconic Trevi Fountain, leaving a charity high and dry.
Italian media have reported that Rome mayor Virginia Raggi wants to use the coins for projects to be decided by a council working group.
Tourists toss more than €1 million a year into the fountain, with Roman folklore saying that those who throw a coin into Trevi while facing away from it will return to the Eternal City.
Coins have traditionally gone to Catholic charity Caritas, but with a deal up for renewal and Ms Raggi eyeing the free money, it appears likely the charity will now have to do without the yearly cash boost.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.