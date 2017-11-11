Today's front pages

Good morning. These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.

The Times of Malta reports that a multi-million social housing project being planned includes not a single unit on Malta's sister island Gozo.

In a secondary story, the newspaper quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne as saying that Mount Carmel Hospital has never been safer in the past 30 years.

The Malta Independent also focuses on Mr Fearne, saying the minister does not believe that negligence was to blame for the death of patient at Mount Carmel by Legionella.

In a secondary front story, the paper says the teachers' union has brushed aside speculation about a new collective agreement entailing longer hours and less holiday time.

L-Orizzont splashes with 'Waste problems in Buġibba escalate', with the newspaper also giving front page space to a story reporting that Malta has the best citizenship-by-investment programme in the world and another linking Darren Debono to a meeting in Genoa.

In-Nazzjon highlights yesterday's wet weather, with a front page headline saying 'Bad weather arrives'.

Its leading story, however, focuses on Farsons' decision to suspended plans to spin off its shareholding in Trident Estates and list it on the stock exchange.