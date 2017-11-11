Metsola hits back after Dalli accuses PN of attacking Malta, defending Hungary

Miriam Dalli.

Updated 5.40pm with Metsola's reaction

The Nationalist Party in the European Parliament will not be sending a delegation to investigate the rule of law in Hungary, yet it continues working tirelessly against Malta, Labour MEP Miriam Dalli said.



The PN opted not to send a mission to investigate the rule of law and other failings in Hungary, which have been reported about several times. The vote to send a delegation to Hungary was taken after the European Parliament agreed to a resolution that accuses Hungary of going against the rule of law, the rights of civil society rights, civil liberties, irregular migrants’ rights, pluralism in universities and education, among others.

On the other hand, Dr Dalli supported sending the delegation to Hungary.

Likewise, Dr Dalli said she is in favour of a delegation visiting Malta so that the members of the European Parliament "can see that the rule of law in Malta is strong".



"(PN MEP) Roberta Metsola's vote has obliterated any doubts as to whether the campaign of Adrian Delia's PN was working against Malta or not."



Meanwhile, the resolution on Malta is replete with points that have nothing to do with the debate on the rule of law, and instead includes issues which certain political groups and MEPs always used to attack Malta's economic services, Dr Dalli said.



"The Nationalist Party is simply working against Malta for its partisan matters."

Stop trying to deflect attention - Metsola

In a reaction, Dr Metsola accused Dr Dalli of either deliberately taking everyone for fools or is in such desperation to deflect attention that she has resorted to half-truths and obfuscation.

"After failing so spectacularly with wheeling out Alfred Sant to defend the indefensible this morning, Labour are now trying to repeat their mistake with Miriam Dalli. Again they will fail."

Dr Metsola said the entire PN delegation stands for the respect for the rule of law everywhere and will always say so.

The Nationalist MEP provided a video link to prove that the comparison between Hungary and Malta was nothing more than a "pathetic attempt".

"No panicked Labour attempt to deflect attention from the crisis engulfing Malta and its Prime Minister will work. The eyes of Europe are on us, we demand respect for the rule of law. We demand accountability. We demand change."