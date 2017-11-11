X

Closing in:

Saturday, November 11, 2017, 17:50

Man who preyed on elderly people caught after drug binge

Addict was behind six hold-ups in a month

File photo

The culprit behind six hold-ups targeting the elderly was remanded in custody after the police had found him lying unconscious on the front terrace of a residence.

Curtis Bakoush, a 28-year old drug addict from Valletta, had been on the police wanted list as the prime suspect behind a series of snatch-and-grab incidents spanning between October 1 and November 2.

All the thefts targeted elderly female victims and all occurred in the area of St Venera and Birkirkara, some taking place in broad daylight. Five necklaces and a bracelet were stolen in the hold-ups. On two occasions, the targeted victims were slightly injured as a result of the aggression.

During Saturday's arraignment, the prosecution explained how on October 19, the police had issued an arrest warrant against the suspect.

However, it was only last Monday that the police were alerted to the presence of a person who appeared to be lying unconscious on the front terrace of a house in Ħamrun.

When the police arrived on site, they discovered a man who turned out to be the suspect. The latter was apparently under the influence of drugs.

In an unconscious state, the man was rushed to Mater Dei hospital where he was administered life-saving treatment and was later transferred to Mount Carmel Hospital for further observation.

During the arraignment, the man was charged over the various thefts, with having slightly injured two of his victims and with having breached the conditions of two earlier suspended sentences, the more recent one delivered in May.

Although pleading not guilty, in view of the circumstances faced by the arrested man, the defence made no request for bail.

Inspectors James Grech and Carlos Cordina prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Yanika Vidal were defence counsel.

