Early voting for PN deputy leadership posts underway

Early voters line up to have their say at the ballot box. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Nationalist Party members unable to vote in next week's deputy leadership elections are casting their votes today, as early voting for the two races gets underway.

PN whip David Agius and MP Edwin Vassallo are contesting the post of deputy leader for parliamentary affairs, while MPs Robert Arrigo and Toni Bezzina are the two candidates vying to become deputy leader for party affairs.

The two eventual winners will replace Mario de Marco and Beppe Fenech Adami, who will be stepping aside following the party's general election defeat.

Early voting at the PN headquarters in Pieta' started at 8am today and will continue until 9pm this evening. Gozo-based party members have until 7.30pm to cast their vote at the party's Sannat sub-headquarters.

Voters must present their voting document and ID card to be given a ballot.

The election will take place in a week's time, on Saturday 18 November. Voting documents can be collected until 16 November.