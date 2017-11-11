X

Closing in:

Advert
Saturday, November 11, 2017, 11:01

Early voting for PN deputy leadership posts underway

Party members cast their votes

Early voters line up to have their say at the ballot box. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Early voters line up to have their say at the ballot box. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Nationalist Party members unable to vote in next week's deputy leadership elections are casting their votes today, as early voting for the two races gets underway. 

PN whip David Agius and MP Edwin Vassallo are contesting the post of deputy leader for parliamentary affairs, while MPs Robert Arrigo and Toni Bezzina are the two candidates vying to become deputy leader for party affairs. 

The two eventual winners will replace Mario de Marco and Beppe Fenech Adami, who will be stepping aside following the party's general election defeat. 

Early voting at the PN headquarters in Pieta' started at 8am today and will continue until 9pm this evening. Gozo-based party members have until 7.30pm to cast their vote at the party's Sannat sub-headquarters. 

Voters must present their voting document and ID card to be given a ballot. 

The election will take place in a week's time, on Saturday 18 November. Voting documents can be collected until 16 November. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Borg Olivier accused of bullying, intimidation after Facebook post

  2. Residential roads to make way for new Attard bypass

  3. Said’s motion for independent inquiry into Caruana Galizia...

  4. €40 million Farsons business park 'turned down' by Planning...

  5. 'Growing concerns about liberties, corruption in Malta', EU...

  6. Mayor accused of 'enriching' himself as landlocked Kirkop...

  7. Decorative colonnade cladding underway as City Gate revamp...

  8. Motorcyclist dies in accident

  9. EU tells Malta to change VAT rules on yachts, private jets or...

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed