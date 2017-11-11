Almost 100 new pharmacists get their licence
New cohort welcomed by Health Minister
Almost 100 newly-graduated pharmacists received their professional licence this week at a reception held at the Health Ministry.
The 92 new pharmacists were joined by eight newly-qualified pharmacy technicians and 11 qualified persons.
Health Minister Chris Fearne congratulated the cohort on their academic success and wished them all the best in their future careers, highlighting the pivotal role pharmacists played both in terms of researching new drugs, as well as providing care to the community.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.