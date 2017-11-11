Almost 100 new pharmacists get their licence

Photo: Health Ministry

Almost 100 newly-graduated pharmacists received their professional licence this week at a reception held at the Health Ministry.

The 92 new pharmacists were joined by eight newly-qualified pharmacy technicians and 11 qualified persons.

Health Minister Chris Fearne congratulated the cohort on their academic success and wished them all the best in their future careers, highlighting the pivotal role pharmacists played both in terms of researching new drugs, as well as providing care to the community.