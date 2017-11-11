Who’s finished?

Simon Busuttil just won’t accept his days as Opposition leader are over. This is having a very evident effect on his political reasoning. He hit rock bottom when he stated the Prime Minister “is politically finished, in Malta, in Europe and in the world”.

And what made this unique holder of the record of a Maltese leader of the Opposition who did not make it to prime minister reach this hilarious conclusion? Because a vile criminal/s, who nobody knows who they are yet, carried out a heinous crime by eliminating Daphne Caruana Galizia in a most brutal way.

As she happened to be a blogger/journalist who penned very controversial and hard-hitting articles, mostly about the local political scene but also on other very serious topics, such as corruption, drug and fuel trafficking etc., her murder attracted media interest from across the globe.

It was obvious that foreign journalists would ask questions once she had been a constant harsh critic of all Labour leaders, deputies and officials, besides other people who collaborated with Labour governments. She also ruffled many other feathers.

However, in my opinion, when Caruana Galizia started making very serious accusations about Adrian Delia, this shocked the whole party she had supported since her teens. Even the same Busuttil, who ‘joked’ that Joseph Muscat is “finished as a politician”, had suggested to Delia to withdraw from the PN leadership contest.

So, now, the PN has Busuttil who is “finished” as Opposition leader. And Delia who most of the PN deputies would also like to see the end of as their leader.

Meanwhile, according to the latest public opinion survey, Muscat enjoys the highest trust rating when compared with the present PN leader.

“Finished”, did you say, Busuttil?