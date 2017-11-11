X

Closing in:

Advert
Saturday, November 11, 2017, 06:12 by Mario Dingli, Sliema

Presidential trips

I was following President Marie Louise Coleiro’s travels and it struck me that the travel bug has really and truly got her.

It is good for her that we pay for her trips abroad.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Construction damages

  2. Unfinished road

  3. Constitutional convention

  4. University facilities

  5. Sports in Gozo

  6. Inaccurate information

  7. Presidential trips

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed