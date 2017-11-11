Inaccurate information

Photo: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Michael Owen’s letter ‘The youth factor’ (October 17) epitomises the anti-Brexiteers’ flawed ideology!

Firstly, his is not a voice in the wilderness: Tony Blaire, Vince Cable, Tim Fallon are some of the ‘has beens’ in politics who live in the same fantasy world, where they see ballot boxes being prepared for a second referendum. Even the OECD is back to its scaremongering tricks but to no avail.

Secondly, the correspondent put his finger right on the button when he said he has “reservations about [Jeremy] Corbyn’s spending plans” because that is what drew the small army of young voters he spoke of to vote Labour – the promise of something-for-nothing, which he could not deliver (free university education, which later he said was just an aspiration). And he still lost the election by 60 seats! Corbyn will never be prime minister and neither will Labour govern in the next (at least) five years and probably beyond.

As for advocating “young activists” in politics, I assume he means similar to those Labour Party louts in the UK who go around carrying extreme posters disrupting conferences and meetings and, in some cases, threatening and stalking BBC political editors and making anti-Semitic comments aimed at expelling Jews from the party.

The trouble with the correspondent is he just reads what is in selective British newspapers sold on the island and whose main aim is (same as everywhere in the world) to sensationalise news simply to sell newspapers.

There are no political articles and interviews in Malta that accurately inform on the UK and which are constantly updated (of course, still sensationalised by editors but a blind person can see through them) on which to form an opinion.

The result is that there is nobody to bounce one’s views off, hence, the inaccurate and unsupported information and opinions that do not do justice to the facts.