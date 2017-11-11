X

Closing in:

Saturday, November 11, 2017, 06:20 by Francis Formosa, Sliema

Dangerous comment

An incitement to terrorism was posted on Facebook. I, and many others, believe that the author should be immediately arrested, prosecuted and sentenced to a maximum prison term.

This is a translation of what was written: “I wonder why a van has never been driven into a crowd here in Malta. Hopefully, this will take place during next Sunday’s meeting. I will really enjoy seeing them squashed on the road!”

It has been pointed out that the person who posted the comment handles a variety of heavy vehicles daily.

Should he decide to take the initiative to fulfill his wish, who will be to blame for not acting to prevent such a tragedy?

