WATCH: Upbeat Saintfiet determined to improve Malta

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Tom Saintfiet is relishing the opportunity of making his debut as Malta coach tomorrow in an international friendly against Estonia, at the National Stadium (kick-off: 3pm).

While he is enthusiastic by the group of players he has at his disposal, he is also wary of the football reality on our shores and he is determined to provide his football knowledge in order to develop the Maltese game.

"I believe there is a lot of potential here in Malta, but it is also important to have the support of the clubs and the right system in order to have a functional project," the Belgian coach told the Times of Malta.

Meanwhile, Michael Mifsud, record man in goals and caps with Malta, expressed his pleasure of having the opportunity of working under a new coach and has highlighted the difference in approach from this coach and the previous one.

Tom Saintfeit speaking to his players during today's training session. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Estonia wary of Malta threat

Estonia coach and players during the press conference.

Estonia coach Martin Reim is wary of Malta's threat and has highlighted the fact that this will be a challenge for his team given that Malta will be under the guidance of a new coach therefore their style of play will be completely different from that implemented by the previous coach, Pietro Ghedin.

"We had a bad game few days ago against Finland and we want to bounce back tomorrow," Reim told a news conference.

"We don't know exactly how will Malta play but the most important thing is to maintain our game play and stay focused throughout the whole game."