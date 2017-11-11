X

Closing in:

Saturday, November 11, 2017, 20:31

Tunisia qualify for Russia 2018

Tunisia's fans.

Tunisia qualified for next year's World Cup finals in Russia after they finished top of Group A in the African preliminaries following a goalless draw at home with Libya on Saturday.

It will be their fourth appearance at the finals but first since 2006 in Germany.

X

