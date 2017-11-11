Tunisia qualify for Russia 2018
Tunisia qualified for next year's World Cup finals in Russia after they finished top of Group A in the African preliminaries following a goalless draw at home with Libya on Saturday.
It will be their fourth appearance at the finals but first since 2006 in Germany.
