Morocco qualify for World Cup
Two goals in the space of five minutes midway through the first half ensured a 2-0 away win for Morocco over the Ivory Coast as they secured a return to the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998.
Morocco needed a draw to finish top of Group C in the African preliminaries to guarantee qualification, while the Ivorians had to win at home.
