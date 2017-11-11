Morocco qualify for World Cup

Achram Hakiri (left) is one of Morocco's players who helped his nation to qualify to the World Cup.

Two goals in the space of five minutes midway through the first half ensured a 2-0 away win for Morocco over the Ivory Coast as they secured a return to the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998.

Morocco needed a draw to finish top of Group C in the African preliminaries to guarantee qualification, while the Ivorians had to win at home.