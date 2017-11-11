X

Closing in:

Saturday, November 11, 2017, 00:56

Honduras and Australia draw 0-0 in playoff first leg

Aaron Mooy of Australia and Emilio Izaguirre and Jorge Claros of Honduras in action.

Honduras were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Australia in the first leg of their intercontinental World Cup playoff on Friday though the visitors may lament the missed chances that would have given them the advantage for the return in Sydney.

Australia's best opening came after 34 minutes when striker Tomi Juric pulled his shot wide with only goalkeeper Donis Escober to beat after producing some lovely skill to escape his marker on the edge of the box in San Pedro Sula.

Eight minutes into the second half Juric saw Escober acrobatically turn his close-range header over the bar.

A capacity crowd got behind Honduras but had to wait until the 82nd minute for the home team's best opportunity when substitute Carlos Costly fired straight at keeper Maty Ryan leaving the tie level before Wednesday's second leg.

The winners will advance to next year's finals in Russia.

