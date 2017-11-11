Watch: Hamilton crashes out of Brazil GP qualifying

Replays of Lewis Hamilton’s crash into Turn 6 through Turn 7. Lewis is okay, but undoubtedly heartbroken! ???? #F1 #BrazilGP ???????? pic.twitter.com/wepvZzaQcp — James Wagner (@JamesWagnerTW) November 11, 2017

Lewis Hamilton's first competitive action since winning the world championship lasted less than two minutes as he crashed out of qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who clinched his fourth Formula One title at the last race in Mexico, lost control of his Mercedes at 160mph through turn six of the Interlagos circuit before thudding into the tyre barrier.

The 32-year-old Englishman remained in his cockpit for some moments before informing his team that he was not injured in the high-speed smash.

Hamilton's car sustained significant damage in the incident, and he will now start Sunday's race, the penultimate of the season, from the back of the field.