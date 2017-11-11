X

Closing in:

Advert
Saturday, November 11, 2017, 11:13

Watch: Enemalta completes Marsa - Qormi tunnel

1.8km tunnel will be used to fortify network reliability for Grand Harbour areas

 

A freshly-dug 1.8 kilometre tunnel between Marsa and Qormi will help provide people living in Grand Harbour areas with more reliable electricity, Enemalta has said. 

The tunnel, which was completed this week, will be used to connect a new distribution centre in Marsa to Enemalta's 132 kV network, as part of a multi-million euro project. 

To dig the five metre-wide tunnel, workers excavated more than 58,000 tonnes of limestone. 10 kilometres of cables will now be passed through the tunnel, stepping up the Marsa North Distribution Centre's central role in electricity distribution across Malta. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: The king of the road was in a rush

  2. Watch: Workman balances dangerously on a plank

  3. Announcements - 10 November, 2017

  4. Watch: Water spout off Gozo as thunderstorm hits

  5. Have your say: Are Malta's 'massage parlours' simply brothels...

  6. Announcements - 11 November, 2017

  7. 'When you're passionate about life you just want to communicate...

  8. Digital toolkit launched for people facing literacy challenges

  9. Electric vehicles grant scheme extended again

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed