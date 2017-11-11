Watch: Enemalta completes Marsa - Qormi tunnel

A freshly-dug 1.8 kilometre tunnel between Marsa and Qormi will help provide people living in Grand Harbour areas with more reliable electricity, Enemalta has said.

The tunnel, which was completed this week, will be used to connect a new distribution centre in Marsa to Enemalta's 132 kV network, as part of a multi-million euro project.

To dig the five metre-wide tunnel, workers excavated more than 58,000 tonnes of limestone. 10 kilometres of cables will now be passed through the tunnel, stepping up the Marsa North Distribution Centre's central role in electricity distribution across Malta.