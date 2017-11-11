X

Closing in:

Lucky winner off to Dubai

From left: Emirates Malta manager Paul Fleri Soler, the winner Alex Agius and Vibe FM hosts Valentina and JD.

Alex Agius from St Paul’s Bay has just won two Emirates economy class return tickets to Dubai thanks to Emirates and Vibe FM88.7. Mr Agius is the winner of the radio competition broadcast on The Morning Vibe with Abel, JD and Martina.

Earlier in October, fans of JD from The Morning Vibe and Valentina from Nate & Rossi were invited to follow their adventures in Dubai through visual posts on their respective programmes’ Facebook pages.

JD attracted the highest number of ‘likes’ and comments, and his morning show hosted the Emirates competition. Listeners were invited to phone in during The Morning Vibe and Mr Agius guessed the correct answer.

While in Dubai, the posts of JD and Valentina attracted thousands of interactions. They had a fantastic time and were chauffeur-driven to visit various landmarks and theme parks in the city. Apart from experiencing the marvellous view from At the Top at the Dubai Mall and the indoor Ski resort at the Mall of the Emirates, they also had a taste of true Arabian culture on a desert safari.

Emirates flies on a daily scheduled flight from Malta to Dubai, via Larnaca in Cyprus. Passengers on board Emirates Boeing 777-300ER can enjoy world-class service and comfort, gourmet cuisine and in-flight entertainment with over 2,500 channels from the latest movies, TV, music and games in addition to generous baggage allowance of up to 35kg in economy class.

