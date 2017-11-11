Affordable housing business benefitting from UK policies

A builder assembles scaffolding as he works on new homes, in south London, Britain. Photo: Reuters

British housebuilder Galliford Try Plc said yesterday its affordable housing business was benefiting from government policies.

Britain has a long-term housing shortage, especially in southern England, and Prime Minister Theresa May in October promised a further £10 billion to Help to Buy, a programme that subsidises new construction.

Galliford said the order book at its partnerships and regeneration business – which operates as a developer and contractor in the affordable housing sector – rose to £1.3 billion in the period from July 1 to November 6, from £873 million a year ago.

It said government announcements had provided increased certainty to its clients to bring forward investment in that business. It also said it continued to see good market conditions across all its businesses.