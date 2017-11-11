Watch: When Saint Laurent left Dior (ARTE)
The rise of the biker jacket
1960 rocked the fashion world: Saint Laurent left Dior when they refused to let him include a biker jacket in the next collection. Fast forward to the '80s: Montana, Mugler and Gaultier continue to appropriate the now legendary item of clothing. And today, no fashion house worth its salt doesn't have one.
