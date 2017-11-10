X

Closing in:

Advert
Friday, November 10, 2017, 14:48 by PA

Pirate broadcaster 'played IS song on top Swedish radio station'

A Swedish radio station has said a pirate broadcaster broke into its Friday morning show and broadcast an English-language pop song which urges westerners to join Islamic State.

A spokesman for the Bauer Media group, which operates the Mix Megapol station in Malmo, said the incident would be reported to police and the Swedish government.

The 24Malmo news site said the song, entitled "For the Sake of Allah", was played for about 30 minutes on the FM and Internet-based station.

Mix Megapol is part of a private radio network airing in 24 cities across the country, and claims to reach 91% of Sweden's 10 million people.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Rai reporter attacked, outcry in Italy

  2. Syria declares victory over ISIS

  3. French institute suspects nuclear accident in Russia or...

  4. Pope John Paul I, who reigned for 33 days before death, gets...

  5. UK minister resigns over Israel meetings

  6. Australia PM and Opposition leader trade blows after...

  7. EU plans credits, fines to boost low-emission car production

  8. Juncker calls on Europe to reject separatist "poison" amid...

  9. Saudi says 208 questioned in graft probe

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed