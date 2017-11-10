Pirate broadcaster 'played IS song on top Swedish radio station'

A Swedish radio station has said a pirate broadcaster broke into its Friday morning show and broadcast an English-language pop song which urges westerners to join Islamic State.

A spokesman for the Bauer Media group, which operates the Mix Megapol station in Malmo, said the incident would be reported to police and the Swedish government.

The 24Malmo news site said the song, entitled "For the Sake of Allah", was played for about 30 minutes on the FM and Internet-based station.

Mix Megapol is part of a private radio network airing in 24 cities across the country, and claims to reach 91% of Sweden's 10 million people.