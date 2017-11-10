Freeport is main sponsor of Birzebbuga Aquatic & Sports Club

Malta Freeport Terminals CEO Alex Montebello (third from right) hands over the sponsorship to Birzebbuga Aquatic & Sports Club president George Farrugia.

Malta Freeport Terminals and the Birzebbuga Aquatic & Sports Club have just signed a two-year sponsorship deal that will help the club re-establish itself as a reputable water sports club after an absence of 15 years from the local competitive scene.

The sponsorship, which forms part of the Freeport’s corporate social responsibility, comes after the Birzebbuga Aquatic & Sports Club took possession of their brand new, state-of-the art water sports facilities that was built and financed by the government.

“This is a cause that Malta Freeport Terminals is happy to support, and one that we hope will also contribute to a healthier community,” company CEO Alex Montebello said.

The club, which has been in existence since 1955, currently has around 300 members and it is hoping to entice more people to its new facilities. The aim of the committee is to ensure that the club’s facilities, which cost Maltese taxpayers over €2 million, become relevant to all local residents

The club’s senior team made history in 2017, when at its first foray into competitive water polo after the absence of 15 years, it managed to clinch the First Division knock-out trophy, and in the process, the team beat the reigning champions.

The club is also investing heavily in its youth and this year its Academy had over 350 students. These youngsters were trained in various acquatic disciplines, including swimming, water polo and synchronised swimming. The ages of the students varied from three to 18 years. More than 25 per cent of the students in this year’s academy came from outside the locality.

The Freeport’s financial support will help make the academy accessible to a wider section of the locality’s youth where the club’s culture of discipline, professionalism and inclusion has created an environment conducive to sporting excellence and personal development.

As the official club sponsor, through this agreement Malta Freeport Terminals employees will enjoy quasi membership rights at the club. This means they can enjoy most of the benefits club members enjoy in the use of the club’s facilities and those of the commercial outlets within, including special gym membership rates and discounts on academy courses, pool deck use and catering services among others.

Commenting on the agreement just signed, club president George Farrugia expressed his appreciation that the Freeport has deemed the club worthy of such sponsorship. He expressed his hope that, from its end, the club, like its sponsor, will become another success story in the locality.

The agreement was signed with club president George Farrugia, and club secretary Joseph Esposito.