Weightlifting team for the Mediterranean cup and other Ljubljana Open

The Maltese contingent which will be representing Malta in Slovenia.

The Malta Weightlifting Association are delighted to announce the team that will be travelling to Slovenia for the XI Weightlifting Mediterranean Cup & Ljubljana Open between November 16 and 19.

Head of delegation Kurt Camilleri will lead the team of 8 athletes, which includes 3 women and five men.

The females in the team are Maltese Senior Champions Yazmin Zammit Stevens and Elisia Scicluna, along with Maltese youth Champion Shelby Mangion Vassallo.

The male side of the team consists of Malta’s Junior Champion Kieran Mifsud, who recently put in an excellent performance in Albania at the European Junior Championships. Rodman Pulis, who’s looking to make his first international comeback since his injury at the European Senior Championships in 2016, will also compete. Mifsud and Pulis will be accompanied by Matthew Camilleri, Anton Micallef and Andy Grech. Rodienne Balzan will be assisting the event as referee of the competition.

The athletes will be representing Malta in two separate teams. Scicluna, Mangion Vassallo, Pulis, Grech, Micallef and Camilleri will be the team competing as part of the XI Weightlifting Mediterranean Cup, while Zammit Stevens and Mifsud will be competing as a team in the Ljubljana Open. Both Zammit Stevens and Mifsud are currently in the early stages of their preparatory training for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Yazmin Zammit Stevens is training in Ljubljana with Slovenia national team coach Damjan Canzek for the two weeks prior to the competition. The training camp is one of many important training camps the MWA are organising to ensure the best preparation is done for future Games.