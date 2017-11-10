Photography and fashion exhibition

Solitude is a fashion photography exhibition by Kurt Paris which depicts the state of feeling alone despite being surrounded by people and information.

“In this digital age, we have never been as connected yet disconnected, almost as if we live in two worlds, both running in parallel, often unsure which one we are truly part of,” says Paris, a fashion photographer who has been working in the field for seven years.

The exhibition features Gabriella from Supernova Model Management and outfits from local designers’ Ritienne Zammit, Luke Azzopardi and Rosemarie Abela.

Solitude starts today and runs until November 24 at Palazzo de Piro, Mdina.