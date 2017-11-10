Oxford ensemble in concert

The Blenheim Singers

The week-long Three Palaces Festival continues with a performance from Oxford’s world class vocal ensemble, the Blenheim Singers.

Founded at Blenheim Palace – a World Heritage masterpiece of baroque architecture and birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill – the singers will present Gloriana – The Two Elizabeths.

The concert will celebrate composers and writers who flourished during the reigns of queens Elizabeth I and Elizabeth II, featuring some of the finest a cappella singing in a celebration of the music of the time of these two monarchs and inspired by the spirit of each age.

Now celebrating the 10th anniversary since their debut performance in the palace’s opulent chapel, audiences continue to be enthralled by the authentic and contemporary musical experiences the ensemble produces.

In recognition of the palace’s namesake, the Blenheim Singers maintain links with Blindheim in Germany and regularly collaborate with the Bavarian Music Academy.

The concert is being held today at 8pm at the National Museum of Archaeology, Valletta. For tickets, log on to www.3palacesfestival.com