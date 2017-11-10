Oratorio Pawlu Ta’ Malta

The choirs during rehearsals.

Pawlu ta’ Malta, a much acclaimed original work first presented in 1985, will be performed today at the Mdina Metropolitan Cathedral.

With words by Oliver Friggieri, and music by Charles Camilleri, the production narrates the arrival of St Paul in Malta and seeks to provide a relevant message to modern Malta.

The original work found great appreciation when it was first presented in 1985.

This performance is being held under the patronage of Mgr Paul Cremona, Emeritus Archbishop of Malta, to commemorate the 1,950 anniversary since the martyrdom of St Paul. The soloists are Brian Cefai, Rosabelle Bianchi and Alfred Camilleri, whereas Manwel Cauchi is the narrator.

The National Philarmonic Orchestra will be under the direction of Michelle Castelletti, together with the Amadeus Chamber Choir and St Julian’s Choral Group.

The oratorio is being performed today at 8pm. For more info, visit www.maltaorchestra.com.