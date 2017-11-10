Composer John Carmichael to present his works

One of the world’s greatest living composers, John Carmichael, will today be playing his compositions together with concert pianist Antony Gray at the Cathedral Museum in Mdina.

Carmichael was awarded the medal of the Order of Australia For Services to the Arts as composer and concert pianist in 2011 during the Queen’s Birthday Honours Awards.

His compositions include the Concierto Folklórico, for piano and string orchestra; Phoenix, a concerto for flute and orchestra; the Trumpet Concerto and many other compositions for piano and other instruments.

Carmichael’s music is full of beautiful melodies and themes, and is many times infused with a distinct sense of rhythm and novelty.

The concert, organised by Historic Piano Concerts, is being held at the Cathedral Museum in Mdina. Three halls of the museum will be open throughout the evening and patrons will be able to walk around and enjoy the art on display.

Australian wine will be served after the concert with compliments of the Australian High Commission to Malta.

The event is being held today at 7pm. Tickets can be bought online from ticketline. com.mt or from the Cathedral Museum, Mdina. For more information, call 7905 4688 or send an e-mail to [email protected].