Watch: Japanese PM takes a tumble playing golf against Trump

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Japan's TV Tokyo has shown a golf player it identified as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe slipping and tumbling back into a sand bunker during a round of golf with US President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Abe and Trump teed off with Japanese professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama during the US president's five-nation Asia tour.

The aerial footage shot over the Kasumigaseki Country Club captured the 63-year-old prime minister losing balance and falling backwards down into the sand when he tried to jump out of the bunker, according to TV Tokyo. He then stood up and walked out of it showing no signs of injuries.

Another player whom the network identified as Trump was watching Abe successfully making the bunker shot but walked away apparently without noticing Abe's fall.