Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the government made 316 requests for information from Facebook last year but the social media giant refused to comply in a quarter of the cases. In another story, it says the Planning Authority has indicated it will reject plans by Farsons for a €40 million business park in Mrieħel.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the PA’s refusal of the permit.

The Malta Independent says the Chamber of Commerce president has warned that a two-thirds majority for the appointment of the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General will not work.

L-Orizzont says the Employment Commission has found the Nationalist government guilty of political discrimination.