Social workers press call for pay raise after government deal with teachers

Social workers want their pay and working conditions improved. Photo: Shutterstock

Social workers are pressing their call on the government to improve their work conditions – including their pay – as it has done with teachers.

Apart from better recognition of the profession through better pay and continuous training, social workers would also like to be more involved in consultation on legislation, Charlene Martin, who chairs the Maltese Association of Social Workers said.

Social workers have been calling for better recognition of the profession for years, and the agreement on work conditions for teachers seems to have given them renewed hope.

On Monday, the MUT called off a nationwide strike – a culmination of a series of directives that would have affected all State and Church schools – after agreement was reached on its pay rise request.

We are the ones facing such daily challenges

Reacting, the MASW said it was pleased to note the improved working conditions for teachers.

“We fully recognise the value that teachers bring to society. We equally look forward and ask the government to show the same commitment to the social work professionals who work with the most vulnerable members of society.”

This would send a strong message about this government’s commitment to the social sector, according to the MASW. The association has also called on all social workers to jointly promote the profession, noting this was the ideal opportunity to come together.

Ms Martin said that social workers faced very difficult situations, including violence from the very people they sought to help.

Social workers needed to be supported through continuous training, improved salaries and greater involvement in consultation about new services and laws related to the social sector, she said.

“We are calling for greater involvement in consultation – including about the Child Protection Act, about which we will be passing on our feedback soon – as we are the ones facing such daily challenges, so we know what works.”