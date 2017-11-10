Seven cases of harassment on campus investigated by University

An average of one case of sexual harassment is investigated by the University every year. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The University of Malta last year investigated seven cases of harassment on campus, including three by students against peers, a spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman told the Times of Malta that two of the three cases involving only students were resolved amicably and in the other the offender appeared before a disciplinary board.

In two instances, staff members levelled accusations against other University employees and both were resolved as was a case described as a “student-staff situation”.

A complaint filed by members of a faculty was also resolved amicably following the intervention of a mediator engaged by the University, the spokeswoman said.

An average of one case of sexual harassment is investigated by the University every year.

This newspaper reported last year that several cases had been investigated internally over the past decade. The claimants were given the right to decide whether to initiate police investigations.

“We have a strict policy of anonymity and protect victims’ identities completely. It is up to them to take things further,” a spokeswoman had said, adding that the University would only involve the police if minors were involved.

The University website defines sexual harassment as “conduct of a sexual nature such as, but not limited to, sexual assault, verbal abuse or threats of a sexual nature, unwelcome sexual initiations or requests, demands of sexual favours or unwelcome and repeated innuendoes or taunting”.

University policy allows sexual harassment victims to opt for a formal or informal procedure.

In the latter case, the alleged abuse is reported to a purposely-appointed sexual harassment adviser who hears the two sides and draws up a resolution to be signed by both parties.

In the case of formal proceedings, a lecturer found to have committed sexual harassment could face disciplinary proceedings including suspension without pay and dismissal.

Those making false harassment claims would face the same punishment.

Sexual harassment advisers provide information, counsel and assistance to staff members and students when complaining of sexual harassment. They also play a key role in investigating and resolving complaints.