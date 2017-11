A 60-year-old motorcyclist from Birkirkara died yesterday in a traffic collision in Ħamrun.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp at 10.50pm.

The biker was involved in a collision with a Citroen C3 that was being driven by a 60-year-old woman from Swieqi and a BMW 118d that was being driven by a 19-year-old from Ħamrun.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance but he was certified dead.

An inquiry is being held.