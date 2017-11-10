CEO demands retraction and apology over blog post

The CEO of a Hong Kong-based operator in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology has filed a judicial protest demanding an apology and retraction of a blogpost by the president of BitMalta, a local cryptocurrency advocacy group,

Michael Mathias complained about a blog posted in August by Jonathan Galea, under the headline “Official Warning from BitMalta regarding DasCoin.”



He explained that the blog falsely alleged that this company was an offshoot of OneCoin, “one of the most notorious Ponzi schemes in cryptocurrencies over the past year”, further stating that he was one of “two infamous OneCoin backers.”



The article labelled DasCoin “a scam” and referred to the DasCoin project as one “built on a pipe dream” and used for “fraudulent purposes”.

Mr Mathias strongly denied the claims.



He said that after the blog was uploaded, a mirror version appeared on Malta Today in September, under the heading 'Man snapped with Prime Minister labelled Ponzi scheme affiliate'. This article was subsequently updated with his own version under the right of reply.



Mr Mathias in his judicial protest insisted that the original blog by Mr Galea was riddled with inaccuracies and falsehoods.

He denied ever having been involved in, or holding any position at OneCoin or any of its affiliates.

Furthermore, contrary to what was alleged by Mr Galea, DasCoin did in fact launch its blockchain as promised on 31st March 2017 as well as a fully integrated digital wallet system, and DasCoin is traded 24 hours a day, seven days a week on a blockchain-based exchange.

He called on Mr Galea to remove the material from the blog and to offer a public apology within two days. He held him responsible for damages.



Lawyers Doran Magri Demajo and Kris Busietta signed the protest.