Borg Olivier accused of bullying, intimidation after Facebook post

A Facebook post by former Nationalist Party general secretary Paul Borg Olivier directed at Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia has drawn protests from the women's section of the Labour Party.

Dr Borg Olivier uploaded a photo of the meeting between the #Occupyjustice movement and the Prime Minister on Wednesday for which Ms Farrugia was present.

He accompanied the photo with a caption: "Julia Farrugia Portelli looks uncomfortable listening about political murders. Who knows the reason why? Her face betrays her."

The Nisa Laburisti said it was clear that Dr Borg Olivier was making a claim built on a lie, and in the wake of which Ms Farrugia Portelli had already won a court case.

Last May, slain blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia lost an appeal in a libel suit filed by Ms Farrugia Portelli for a series of posts which were confirmed as defamatory.

Paul Borg Olivier

The posts, as well as a number of comments, had linked Ms Farrugia Portelli's father to the murder of Raymond Caruana, a Nationalist activist who was hit by gunfire aimed at the facade of the party's club in Gudja in 1986.

Ms Farrugia Portelli's father had been indicated by a witness in court as the person who had allegedly fired the submachine gun at the PN club. The witness, Gianni Psaila, was later found dead at the pit of a lift shaft.

The Nisa Laburisti said that Dr Borg Olivier was consistent in his bullying and had in the past also attacked the Prime Minister's wife in a sexist manner, a post he had later retracted and apologised for.

This, the section said, was a systematic case of bullying and intimidation by the Nationalist Party.

President Claudette Abela Baldacchino also urged members of #Occupyjustice (a women's movement) to speak out about Dr Borg Olivier's post and to condemn such bullying, wherever it was coming from.