University facilities

With reference to the editorial ‘Not all is well in education’ (October 30), the University of Malta reiterates it does not have a lecture room shortage problem.

As previously explained to the Times of Malta (October 9), the University’s facilities accommodate lectures for over 3,500 study units during this semester and very few lectures would not have been assigned a venue as yet.

There are some instances where, due to changes in timetables or additional requirements being requested, a venue is not always available instantly.

As the editorial says “students have so far not commented on the lack of lecture rooms”. The reason for this is precisely because there is no such problem.

The University also asserts it does indeed have a building development plan to increase its facilities, referred to as the University master plan, which was also presented to the Planning Authority and the government in 2013.

In line with this, the University has both approved permit applications and other applications that are being processed.

Moreover, lecturing facilities receive a significant investment of €500,000 every year for refurbishing to very high standards. Lecture rooms, including two lecture centre theatres and the arts lecture theatre, are evidence of this.

The University would like to keep the student experience on campus an enjoyable one and provide spaces where students can interact outside lecture hours. It is investing, together with the private sector, to develop a University residence and community complex next to its main entrance.

Much as it values quality in teaching and learning, the University of Malta is also the principal national centre for research, innovation and academic excellence in diverse fields.

To continue and improve this function, it is investing in the construction of high-quality research laboratories and is seeking local and EU funds for further development in this area.