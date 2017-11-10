Sports in Gozo

Reference is made to the letter ‘Tennis in Gozo’ by Maureen Micallef (November 8).

The information mentioned in the letter is incorrect. The Ministry for Gozo is committed to build a swimming pool for the benefit of the residents in Gozo and has already rebutted what was reported in other sections of the media.

New tennis facilities will be available at the Gozo Sports Complex once work on the swimming pool starts.

Besides, the Ministry for Gozo will shortly finalise the works on new tennis courts at Kerċem, which can be utilised free of charge.

It is the ministry’s vision and commitment to better sports facilities in Gozo not only for the benefit of locals but also to attract sports tourism. The Ministry for Gozo is fostering and encouraging more sports activity and a healthy lifestyle.

In fact, this year we had a record number of applications for the annual sports initiative Sports on the Move, where more than 500 children applied and the Ministry for Gozo totally absorbed the costs of this initiative.