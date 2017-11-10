Construction damages

The item that the Malta Developers’ Association is investigating damages caused during construction work is good news but I feel it falls far short of what neighbours are suffering.

In my area, there have been many problems, which include: excavating four storeys below road level with all the dangers that brings along; promising support piles that were never provided; use of heavy plant on a roof causing vibration and damages; slabs falling on a bed; part of a dividing wall collapsing into the living area; using the wrong level when laying a concrete roofing with rain seeping into the residence next door, causing substantial damages; material falling from cranes and lack of support for adjacent buildings.

To add insult to injury, there is no insurance coverage. If I am not mistaken, the law states that any construction work must insure third parties but, in fact, insurance only covers the developer. Any claim can only be made by the developer himself. Such insurance should be applicable to each adjacent unit without the need to go through the developer. Many developers seem to be reluctant to submit claims. As things stand now, if something goes wrong the victim must sue, incurring expenses and trouble, while the contractor continues with his work.

The Malta Developers’ Association should study all problems involved. Very often, the real problems emerge when excavation, construction and finishing are not done consecutively but with long gaps in between leaving the neighbours exposed to the elements and other dangers. The Planning Authority should keep a close watch and ensure neighbours are safeguarded.

I am all in favour of the economic boom brought about by the construction industry but contractors have bad PR and tend to antagonise the people and cut corners. It will be in their own interest if they change their attitude.