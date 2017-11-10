X

Closing in:

Friday, November 10, 2017, 10:33

Watch: Saintfiet keen to put a positive show against Estonia

Malta coach Tom Saintfiet sounded satisfied with his team's preparations for Sunday's international friendly against Estonia at the National Stadium (kick-off: 3pm).

The match against Estonia will be Saintfiet's debut since he replaced Pietro Ghedin as Malta coach last month.

"I'm really happy with how preparation have gone so far. Since four days I have been working with a group of players who are working very well and are very motivated.

"Surely we need more time to improve as a group but the first indications look very positive and hopefully on Sunday we can put up a good performance."

On his part, Triston Caruana, who has earned his first call up after a bright start of the season with Ħamrun Spartans, said that the players look more motivated to get a good start under the new coach.

"When there is a new coach, the atmosphere in the group is always different but all the players are motivated and keen to show that they deserve to be part of the national team," the Spartans midfielder said.

