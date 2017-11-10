Senegal qualify for 2018 World Cup
Senegal qualified for next year's World Cup in Russia with a 2-0 away win over South Africa on Friday that gave them an unassailable lead at the top of Group D.
Senegal will compete at the World Cup for the second time after reaching the quarter-finals in Japan and South Korea in 2002.
