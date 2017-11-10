X

Closing in:

Advert
Friday, November 10, 2017, 20:03

Senegal qualify for 2018 World Cup

Senegal's Sadio Mane in action with South Africa's Dean Furman.

Senegal's Sadio Mane in action with South Africa's Dean Furman.

Senegal qualified for next year's World Cup in Russia with a 2-0 away win over South Africa on Friday that gave them an unassailable lead at the top of Group D.

Senegal will compete at the World Cup for the second time after reaching the quarter-finals in Japan and South Korea in 2002. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Politics, intrigue and drama mix in World Cup playoffs

  2. Garba puts pen to paper with Gżira United

  3. WATCH: Saintfiet keen to put a positive show against Estonia

  4. WATCH: Malta U-21 preparing for clash with Turkey

  5. Croatia rout Greece 4-1 to close in on World Cup

  6. Five talking points about Sweden vs Italy

  7. Cannavaro returns as Guangzhou head coach

  8. Friedel appointed New England Revolution coach

  9. No upsets as Hibs, Stripes march on

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed